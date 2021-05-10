TSMC April 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., May 10, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for April 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for April 2021 was approximately NT$111.32 billion, a decrease of 13.8 percent from March 2021 and an increase of 16.0 percent from April 2020. Revenue for January through April 2021 totaled NT$473.73 billion, an increase of 16.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|April 2021
|111,315
|March 2021
|129,127
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(13.8)
|April 2020
|96,002
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|16.0
|January to April 2021
|473,725
|January to April 2020
|406,599
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|16.5
|
