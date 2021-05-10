TSMC April 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., May 10, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for April 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for April 2021 was approximately NT$111.32 billion, a decrease of 13.8 percent from March 2021 and an increase of 16.0 percent from April 2020. Revenue for January through April 2021 totaled NT$473.73 billion, an increase of 16.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues April 2021 111,315 March 2021 129,127 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (13.8) April 2020 96,002 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 16.0 January to April 2021 473,725 January to April 2020 406,599 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 16.5





