Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for RISC-V Development Platforms

Dialog’s highly efficient, cost effective PMICs, deliver “Exact Fit” power solutions

London, United Kingdom – May 11, 2021 – Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced that it has extended its partnership with SiFive, Inc the industry leader in RISC-V processors and silicon solutions. Dialog is SiFive’s preferred power management partner for its HiFive Unmatched, a PC form-factor RISC-V Linux Development Platform for the SiFive Freedom U740 RISC-V SoC.

The new HiFive Unmatched platform uses Dialog’s highly integrated DA9063 system PMIC which incorporates 6 DC-DC Buck Regulators and 11 LDOs. The device enables the SiFive platform to achieve maximum performance by optimally meeting all power supply requirements. In addition, the DA9063 supports Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) which dramatically reduces the power dissipation and thermal footprint of the platform.

“Our partnership with SiFive is delivering cost effective, power efficient platforms for the benefit of SiFive’s customers and eco system partners”, said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. “The HiFive Unmatched platform is a great example of the power efficiency and performance our DA9063 device can enable,” Sandoval added.

“RISC-V users demand entry level to high-end multi-core SoC based development platforms with advanced power management features for software development and IP evaluation. We are fortunate to have Dialog’s scalable power solutions.” said Chris Jones, Vice President of Products, SiFive, Inc. “Dialog’s highly integrated PMIC solutions allow SiFive to reduce the number of required power management ICs and reuse the same ICs across all of the SiFive development platforms resulting in reduced engineering effort with bring-up, lower cost and a smaller PCB footprint.”

The highly flexible and scalable DA9063 system PMIC incorporates a built-in configurability engine that provides system designers the ability to easily solve their power sequencing, thermal, and system control challenges. An intuitive GUI (Smart Canvas) simplifies the customization to achieve an “exact fit” power management solution. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective power management solution that enables the most competitive, differentiated system design.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/pmics






