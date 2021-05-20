SEMIFIVE collaborates with Arm to accelerate its custom SoC designs

Cambridge, UK – 19 May, 2021 – Arm today announced that SEMIFIVE, a leading silicon design solutions provider, has joined the Arm ecosystem to accelerate the deployment of application-optimized custom SoC designs built on Arm technology. Through this collaboration with Arm, SEMIFIVE will have access to a broad range of Arm IP, including Cortex®-A, Cortex-R and Cortex-M CPUs, Mali™ GPUs, Ethos™ NPUs, as well as various system and subsystem IP.

Through access to SEMIFIVE’s innovative platform SoC solution combined with Samsung Foundry’s leading edge process technologies, customers will be able to realize custom silicon for specialized processing with lower cost, faster time to market and reduced development risks. This collaboration enables SEMIFIVE to further expand its differentiated platform SoC solution and ASIC design services and extends the reach of the Arm ecosystem into an even broader range of end markets and customers.



“SEMIFIVE is a company committed to a single idea that the world needs more custom SoCs. By working with Arm, we can tap into Arm’s power efficient and high-performance processor IP that is widely adopted in chips used in a variety of applications,” said Brandon Cho, CEO of SEMIFIVE. “This collaboration with Arm further expands our offering as an SoC platform provider, and will enable our mutual customers to have faster, more cost-efficient access to custom SoC designs.”



“Samsung Foundry has been investing in its SAFE ecosystem to support our customer’s successes. The collaboration between both of our key partners, Arm and SEMIFIVE is another testimony of our Foundry ecosystem’s trust and confidence,” said Jaehong Park, EVP of Foundry Design Platform Development at Samsung Electronics. “With domain specific application chip designs being more pervasive, we are excited to see SEMIFIVE enabling Arm-based solutions and making this accessible to more players.”



“As Moore’s Law comes to an end, specialized processing is rapidly becoming the key to innovation across all forms of compute,” said Will Abbey, SVP sales and partner enablement, Arm. “By joining the flourishing Arm ecosystem and licensing this broad range of Arm solutions, SEMIFIVE will be able to combine their deep design solution expertise with a trusted, proven foundation to deliver custom SoCs to enable their customers to differentiate and innovate with specialized processing solutions."

About Arm

Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and data revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 180 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners we are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of AI-enhanced connected compute from the chip to the cloud.





