Cadence Accelerates Cloud Hyperscale Infrastructure with Third-Generation 112G-LR SerDes IP on TSMC's N5 Process
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 24, 2021 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today unveiled its third-generation 112G long-reach (112G-LR) SerDes IP on TSMC’s N5 process for hyperscale ASICs, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) accelerators, and switch fabric systems on chip (SoCs). The Cadence® 112G-LR PAM4 SerDes IP on TSMC’s N5 process delivers the power, performance and area (PPA) efficiency required to build the high-bandwidth and high-reliability products for next-generation cloud data centers. The innovative architecture offers 25% power savings, 40% area reduction and better design margins over the second-generation architecture, satisfying the increasing needs for higher performance and power efficiency in today’s data centers.
Cadence has built a large customer base by enabling different variances of PAM4 SerDes supporting XSR, VSR, MR and LR interconnect standards. Through various 112G-LR SerDes design wins and deep collaborations with leading hyperscale and data center customers, Cadence has incorporated specific enhancements in the third-generation product and currently has N5 test chips in-house that are undergoing characterization. Cadence has been working closely with early adopter customers on deploying the new 112G-LR SerDes IP in their 5nm SoC development and is ready to engage broadly with customers to enable next-generation designs. For more information on the 112G-LR SerDes, please visit www.cadence.com/go/112gserdesn5.
|Ad
| 1-56/112G Multi-protocol Serdes (Interlaken, JESD204, CPRI, Ethernet, OIF/CEI)
112G LR Multi-protocol SerDes PHY
1-112Gbps Medium Reach (MR) and Very Short Reach (VSR) SerDes
With the improved architecture, Cadence now offers an enhanced DSP with multiple floating decision feedback equalization (DFE) taps to enable more robust performance. The 1-112G gapless data rate support provides excellent I/O flexibility for chip-to-chip connectivity for AI/ML accelerator SoCs. In addition, a 10X improvement in supply noise immunity greatly eases the SoC power delivery network (PDN) design.
“Our next-generation 112G-LR SerDes on TSMC N5 solution offers 25% power savings, 40% area reduction and better design margins over the previous generation,” said Sanjive Agarwala, corporate vice president and general manager of the IP Group at Cadence. “Our close collaborations with leading hyperscale and data center customers have given us the insights into the stringent industry requirements, resulting in a new design with enhanced architecture that offers improvements on all the key parameters for 112G SerDes and network switches. Our 112G-LR SerDes solution on TSMC’s N5 process further solidifies our leadership position with high-performance connectivity IP offerings for hyperscale data centers, and customers can also enjoy the benefits associated with the TSMC N5 process technology.”
The 112G-LR SerDes IP on TSMC’s N5 process is part of the broader Cadence IP portfolio and supports the Cadence Intelligent System Designä strategy, which enables advanced-node SoC design excellence.
About Cadence
Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Cadence Hot IP
Related News
- Cadence Accelerates Next-Generation Cloud Datacenter Infrastructure with Industry's First Silicon-Proven, Long-Reach 7nm 112G SerDes IP
- Sofics releases pre-silicon analog I/O's for high-speed SerDes for TSMC N5 process technology
- Marvell Announces Industry's First 112G 5nm SerDes Solution for Scaling Cloud Data Center Infrastructure
- Cadence Announces Complete DDR5/LPDDR5 IP Solution for TSMC N5 Process Technology
- Sofics releases Analog I/O's and ESD clamps for TSMC N5 process
Breaking News
- Global 200mm Fab Capacity on Pace to Record Growth to Meet Surging Demand and Address Chip Shortage, SEMI Reports
- Synopsys Enables First-Pass Silicon Success for Early Adopters of Next-Generation Armv9 Architecture-based SoCs
- Top-15 Semi Companies Log Year-Over-Year Growth of 21% in 1Q21
- Arm Total Compute solutions bring performance, security and Armv9 to the broadest range of Client devices
- PLDA Announces XpressRICH PCI Express 6.0 Controller IP for Next Generation SoC Designs
Most Popular
- U.S. Chip Makers Embrace Collaboration
- Arm partners are shipping more than 900 Arm-based chips per second based on latest results
- RISC-V Functional Safety Processor IP Core Introduced by CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS
- Unisantis unveils Dynamic Flash Memory as DRAM alternative
- Aphawave shares remain below offer price
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page