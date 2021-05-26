Cadence Collaboration with Arm Enables Customers to Successfully Tape out Next-Generation Arm Mobile Designs

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 25, 2021 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that through a collaboration with Arm, customers have successfully taped out mobile SoCs using Cadence® tools and the next-generation Arm® mobile solution, which includes the Arm Cortex®-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPUs, Mali™-G710 GPU and the DynamIQ Shared Unit-110. As part of the collaboration, Cadence has fine-tuned its digital and verification full flows on 5nm and 7nm process technologies to drive adoption of the new Arm mobile solution on the Armv9 architecture. In addition, Cadence delivered 5nm and 7nm RTL-to-GDS digital flow Rapid Adoption Kits (RAKs) to enable customers to achieve optimal power, performance and area (PPA) and accelerate time to tapeout.

To learn more about the Arm-based solutions from Cadence, visit www.cadence.com/go/armsols.

Cadence Digital Full Flow Support for Arm Premium Mobile Platform

Cadence delivered a highly tuned digital flow and corresponding 5nm and 7nm RAKs for the development of SoCs based on the latest Arm mobile solution. The complete, integrated RTL-to-GDS RAKs include the Cadence Modus DFT Software Solution, Genus™ Synthesis Solution, Innovus™ Implementation System, Quantus™ Extraction Solution, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution and ECO Option, Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution, Conformal® Equivalence Checking and Conformal Low Power.

The digital full flow offers Arm mobile solution adopters several capabilities to improve productivity. For example, the Cadence iSpatial technology provides an integrated, predictable implementation flow so users can achieve faster design closure. The flow also incorporates an innovative hierarchical technology to deliver optimal turnaround time on large high-performance CPUs. The Innovus Implementation System’s GigaOpt™ power optimization capability significantly reduces dynamic power consumption. Finally, the Tempus ECO Option provides signoff-accurate final design closure using path-based optimization, which enables users to achieve PPA targets.

Cadence Verification Full Flow Support for Arm Premium Mobile Platform

Cadence also optimized its System-Level Verification IP (System VIP) and verification full flow to support the latest Arm AMBA® protocols, enabling rapid and dependable adoption of Armv9 IP while accelerating integration and functional signoff of Arm mobile SoCs. Cadence System VIP extensions for Armv9 include new checkers, verification plans and traffic generators to efficiently verify Arm mobile SoC coherency, performance and Arm SystemReady compliance.

The verification full flow, which provides optimal verification throughput for the latest Armv9 IP, includes the Cadence Xcelium™ Logic Simulation Platform, Palladium® Z1 and Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platforms, Protium™ X1 and X2 Enterprise Prototyping Platforms, JasperGold® Formal Verification Platform, vManager™ Planning and Metrics, and Perspec™ System Verifier and Virtual System Platform.

“Based on the new Armv9 architecture, the Arm Total Compute solution is designed to enable best-in-class products, allowing our customers to achieve greater performance and efficiency when creating next-generation mobile SoCs,” said Paul Williamson, senior vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business, Arm. “By continuing our work with Cadence, we’re making it easier to unlock the flexibility and performance of our latest CPU and GPU technology to achieve design success and get to market faster.”

“Cadence has collaborated with Arm on many generations of CPUs and GPUs for mobile IP development, and our latest work expands our support for the recently introduced Armv9 architecture,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager, Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “Arm uses our Cadence digital and verification full flow innovations to develop its mobile IP, and with the rollout of Arm’s new CPUs and CPUs, we’re enabling customers to achieve PPA targets to accelerate time to tapeout and providing SystemReady verification and early software bring-up.”

The Cadence digital full flow enables customers to achieve PPA goals, and the verification full flow provides improved verification throughput. The flows support the broader Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling customers to achieve design excellence.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.





