5G Ethernet Subsystem to reduce development time is now available

Copenhagen, Denmark -- May 26, 2021 - Comcores ApS, a fast-growing specialized supplier of Intellectual Property (IP) Cores, today announced the availability of Ethernet Subsystem solution, a silicon agnostic and easy-to-use integration of 10G/25G Ethernet MAC and PCS for Time-Aware Applications.

The Ethernet Subsystem comes in different variations and can be delivered integrated with Time-Stamping Unit, IEEE 1588 PTP Software Stack and later also with DMA Controller. The richly featured Subsystem is a fully configurable solution delivering high level performance while keeping size at a minimum. The Subsystem is fully tested and verified for 5G applications and thus will reduce risk and development time.

Key Benefits of the Ethernet Subsystem:

Easy-to-use and Reliable (HW Validated Subsystem – IP blocks are integrated and tested together)

(HW Validated Subsystem – IP blocks are integrated and tested together) 5G-Ready (The Subsystem has been designed for 5G applications and has been delivered to 5G projects)

(The Subsystem has been designed for 5G applications and has been delivered to 5G projects) Flexibility (The Subsystem consists of building blocks that can be combined in a flexible way to suit customers’ specific requirements - and needs)

(The Subsystem consists of building blocks that can be combined in a flexible way to suit customers’ specific requirements - and needs) Silicon Agnostic (Designed in VHDL and targeting any RTL implementation like ASICs and FPGAs)

About Comcores

Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and design services for digital subsystems with a focus on Ethernet Solutions, Wireless Fronthaul and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state of the art, quality components and design services to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors, and thereby drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.

To learn more about this solution from Comcores, please contact us at sales@comcores.com or visit www.comcores.com.





