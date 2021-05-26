5G Ethernet Subsystem to reduce development time is now available
Copenhagen, Denmark -- May 26, 2021 - Comcores ApS, a fast-growing specialized supplier of Intellectual Property (IP) Cores, today announced the availability of Ethernet Subsystem solution, a silicon agnostic and easy-to-use integration of 10G/25G Ethernet MAC and PCS for Time-Aware Applications.
The Ethernet Subsystem comes in different variations and can be delivered integrated with Time-Stamping Unit, IEEE 1588 PTP Software Stack and later also with DMA Controller. The richly featured Subsystem is a fully configurable solution delivering high level performance while keeping size at a minimum. The Subsystem is fully tested and verified for 5G applications and thus will reduce risk and development time.
Key Benefits of the Ethernet Subsystem:
- Easy-to-use and Reliable (HW Validated Subsystem – IP blocks are integrated and tested together)
- 5G-Ready (The Subsystem has been designed for 5G applications and has been delivered to 5G projects)
- Flexibility (The Subsystem consists of building blocks that can be combined in a flexible way to suit customers’ specific requirements - and needs)
- Silicon Agnostic (Designed in VHDL and targeting any RTL implementation like ASICs and FPGAs)
About Comcores
Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and design services for digital subsystems with a focus on Ethernet Solutions, Wireless Fronthaul and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state of the art, quality components and design services to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors, and thereby drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.
To learn more about this solution from Comcores, please contact us at sales@comcores.com or visit www.comcores.com.
