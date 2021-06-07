GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jun 7, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2021 were NT1,083 million, increased 7.0% month-over-month and also increased 16.4% year-over-year. Net sales for January through May 2021 totaled NT$5,407 million, increased 4.4% compared to the same period in 2020.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2021
|2020
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|May
|1,083,197
|930,456
|7.0%
|16.4%
|Year to Date
|5,407,333
|5,178,147
|N/A
|4.4%
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
GUC May 2021 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|684,317
|63
|NRE
|382,842
|35
|Others
|16,038
|2
|Total
|1,083,197
|100
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2021
- NVM Express Announces the Rearchitected NVMe 2.0 Library of Specifications
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces New Wi-Fi HaLow Chips, PCS2100 and PCS2500 - Ideal for Industry 4.0
- UMC Reports Sales for May 2021
- Synopsys Expands Multi-Die Solution Leadership with Industry's Lowest Latency Die-to-Die Controller IP
Most Popular
- Texas Instruments Continues As World's Top Analog IC Supplier
- TSMC's Zhang: Automotive is Going HPC
- Brite Semiconductor Releases ONFI 4.2 IO and Physical Layer IP based on SMIC 14nm FinFET Process
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- EPI EPAC1.0 RISC-V Test Chip Taped-out
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page