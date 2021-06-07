GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jun 7, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2021 were NT1,083 million, increased 7.0% month-over-month and also increased 16.4% year-over-year. Net sales for January through May 2021 totaled NT$5,407 million, increased 4.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

GUC Sales Report:

Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) May 1,083,197 930,456 7.0% 16.4% Year to Date 5,407,333 5,178,147 N/A 4.4%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC May 2021 Sales Breakdown:

Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 684,317 63 NRE 382,842 35 Others 16,038 2 Total 1,083,197 100

About GUC

