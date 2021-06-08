Xylon Releases a Complete Multi-Channel HDR ISP IP Suite

The logicBRICKS HDR ISP IP Suite enables parallel processing of multiple Ultra HD video inputs in Xilinx programmable devices, ranging from the Artix-7 FPGAs to the latest Versal ACAP devices, while at the same time allowing for tremendous savings of up to 50 % of valuable programmable logic in comparison to simple instantiation of multiple ISP pipelines

Zagreb, Croatia, June 8, 2021 – Xylon, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) cores, services and solutions based on programmable FPGA and Adaptable SoC devices, announces immediate availability of a new version of its logicBRICKS IP suite for High-Dynamic Range (HDR) Image Signal Processing (ISP). The logicBRICKS HDR ISP IP suite enables crisp camera video under altering and rough lighting conditions in next-generation multi-channel embedded systems for use in automotive, surveillance, medical and similar video and vision AI applications.

The logicBRICKS HDR ISP IP Suite is designed and optimized for Xilinx, Inc. programmable devices. It enables parallel processing of multiple Ultra HD video inputs in different programmable devices, ranging from the small Xilinx Artix-7 FPGAs to the latest Xilinx Versal Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP) devices. In comparison to simple instantiation of multiple ISP pipelines within a single programmable device, the latest IP cores’ improvements allow for tremendous savings of up to 50 % of valuable programmable logic.

“As the automotive industry progressively moves towards more automated driving implementations, the trend towards high resolution cameras and higher frame rates continues. Xylon’s innovative solution to provide multi-camera ISP functionality in a highly efficient implementation will help automotive customers optimize cost, power, and performance in future ADAS and Automated Driving products.” - Paul Zoratti, director of automotive solutions and system architect at Xilinx.

The suite’s key IP cores, the logiISP-UHD ISP pipeline and the logiHDR HDR pipeline, support parallel processing of multiple video inputs, resolutions up to 7680x7680 (including the popular 4K2Kp60 video resolution), merging of two or three exposures, parallel pixel processing and different pixel formats. These IP cores for programmable logic implementations are supplemented with AWB and AE software libraries that use video statistics data collected at the video inputs, software drivers, demo applications, reference SoC designs, and bit-accurate C models.

“Our HDR ISP IP suite is very flexible and enables application-specific tuning through modifications at different implementation stages“, said Roko Koncurat, Xylon’s ISP Team Lead. “The provided IP blocks can be arranged in many different ways to fully tune up the system for a specific application. While hardware engineers may configure and arrange IP blocks implemented in programmable logic in various ways, software engineers can further control the implemented ISP pipeline to adapt to changing use conditions.“

The logicBRICKS HDR ISP IP Suite can be demonstrated on different computer vision development platforms designed by Xylon. Immediately available logiREF-MULTICAM-ISP reference design demonstrates parallel processing of four video camera inputs and works on the logiISP-ZU-GMSL2 Evaluation Kit. This kit is based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and includes four of Xylon’s 2.3 MP HDR logiCAM-GMSL2 automotive cameras configured to output raw Bayer video image. Xylon’s automotive cameras are Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA-based and users can re-install the HDR ISP functionality with the provided firmware and initialization scripts.

The FPGA-based video cameras and the MPSoC-based hardware platform clearly demonstrate the flexibility of the HDR ISP processing pipeline, which is programmable logic-based and can be freely moved between the sensors and the main processing unit.

In addition to the MPSoC-based demo kit, Xylon offers an Ultra HD reference design prepared for the logiVID-ACAP Vision Development Kit based on the Xilinx Versal AI VCK190 Evaluation kit. The reference design is developed with the Xilinx Vitis unified software platform and demonstrates parallel HDR ISP processing of three 7.4 MP automotive video cameras connected to the Xilinx Versal (ACAP) device.

To learn more about the logiISP-UHD ISP IP core, get the complete datasheet from: https://www.logicbricks.com/Documentation/Datasheets/IP/logiISP_hds.pdf.

To learn more about the logiHDR IP core, get the complete datasheet from: https://www.logicbricks.com/Documentation/Datasheets/IP/logiHDR_hds.pdf.

For a limited time only, Xylon’s HDR ISP IP Suite is priced at a discount of 30 % off the regular price. To learn more about this great opportunity, please contact Xylon at info@logicbricks.com.

About Xylon

Xylon is an electronics company focused on design of flexible automotive data logging solutions, intellectual property (IP) cores and design services based on programmable FPGA and SoC/MPSoC devices. The company was founded in 1995, and has since then grown into a prominent provider of various solutions in the fields of embedded graphics, video and vision. Xylon is a Premier Member of the Xilinx Alliance Program. More information can be found at www.xylon-lab.com and www.logicbricks.com, Xylon’s official websites.





