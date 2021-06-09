TSMC's Chip Scaling Efforts Reach Crossroads at 2nm
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 7, 2021)
Perpetuating Moore’s Law — the observation that the transistor density in a typical chip doubles every two years — poses a number of challenges at the 3nm node, yet Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) remains optimistic.
There are many predictions Moore’s Law is likely to hit a wall soon, but “how soon?” is open to debate. Also, there are technologies that promise ongoing increases in performance that are not dependent on doubling transistor density. The timing of all that will have far-reaching implications. At last week’s TSMC 2021 Technology Symposium, TSMC CEO C. C. Wei gave the example of data centers, which consume over one percent of global electricity generated.
“Estimates suggest global electricity usage from data centers is projected to grow from five to forty times between 2010 to 2030. Why do projections vary so widely?” Wei asked. “Divergent estimates are partly due to the difficulty of making an accurate projection of our footprint. There are too many variables to consider, including whether Moore’s Law can continue.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- TSMC's R&D chief sees 10 years of scaling
- Siemens announces EDA milestones and tool certifications for TSMC's latest process technologies
- Synopsys DesignWare IP Achieves Broad Industry Adoption with Multiple First-Pass Customer Silicon Successes on TSMC's N5 Process
- proteanTecs' UCT to be Exhibited at the TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposiums for North America, Europe and Taiwan
- Cadence Accelerates Cloud Hyperscale Infrastructure with Third-Generation 112G-LR SerDes IP on TSMC's N5 Process
Breaking News
- IBM, GlobalFoundries in Breach-of-Contract Spat
- TSMC's Chip Scaling Efforts Reach Crossroads at 2nm
- AndesBoardFarm Enables SoC Designers to Explore RISC-V Processors in Online FPGA Board Collection
- OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven GDDR6 PHY in 12nm Process Technology
- Automotive IC Marketshare Slips in 2020 After Steady Gains Since 1998
Most Popular
- TSMC's Zhang: Automotive is Going HPC
- Texas Instruments Continues As World's Top Analog IC Supplier
- Synopsys Acquires Code Dx to Extend Application Security Portfolio
- Brite Semiconductor Releases ONFI 4.2 IO and Physical Layer IP based on SMIC 14nm FinFET Process
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES and GlobalWafers Partnering to Expand Semiconductor Wafer Supply