Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization up to $500 Million
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- June 17, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization up to $500 million.
"The replenishment of our repurchase authorization reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value," said Trac Pham, chief financial officer of Synopsys. "We continue to execute well on our strategy to balance strategic investments to grow the business, expand margins and return capital to stockholders."
Synopsys' Board of Directors originally approved the stock repurchase program in 2002 and has periodically replenished the program as funds are spent. The program does not obligate Synopsys to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or terminated at any time by the chief financial officer or the Board of Directors at their sole discretion.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
- Synopsys Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
- Xilinx Board of Directors Authorizes A Repurchase Of Up To $750 Million Of The Company's Outstanding Common Stock
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
Breaking News
- Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization up to $500 Million
- Qualcomm, MediaTek Fill Vacuum HiSilicon Left in Smartphones
- Advantest Developing Innovative Methodologies for High-Speed Scan and Software-Based Functional Testing
- Silicon IP Provider Chips&Media Launches AV1 Video Encoder Hardware IP for 4K/UHD Video Resolutions and Beyond
- CEA-Leti Collaborates with Siemens to Launch Process Design Kit that Supports Multiple Technologies, Simplifies Creation of Optical Circuits
Most Popular
- Rambus to Acquire PLDA, Extending Leadership with Cutting -Edge CXL and PCI Express Digital IP
- Rambus to Acquire AnalogX, Accelerating Next-Generation Data Center Interface Solutions
- IPO Arm, says Qualcomm boss, and we'll buy in
- Intel said to have offered $2bn for SiFive
- Graphcore and SiPearl: strategic partnership to combine artificial intelligence and high performance computing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page