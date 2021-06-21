Synopsys to Acquire Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display Solutions from BISTel
Acquisition will enable Synopsys to expand its industry-leading process control solutions with real-time, adaptive intelligence capabilities required for efficient wafer fab operations
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 21, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea. When completed, the acquisition will broaden Synopsys' industry-leading process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution to enhance manufacturing quality and efficiency. The acquisition will also add a team of experienced engineers to accelerate technology development using real-time manufacturing predictive analysis.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed.
"Semiconductor fabs are rising to the challenge of meeting market demand for products that drive the global economy," said Howard Ko, general manager of the Silicon Engineering Group at Synopsys. "Combining Synopsys' and BISTel's expertise in fab solutions will enable us to bring to market innovative process control products that help our customers maximize their economic opportunity."
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com.
