Silvaco Names Greg Swyt as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --June 22, 2021 -- Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software and design IP, today announced the appointment of Greg Swyt as Chief Financial Officer responsible for the company’s finance and accounting. As a senior member of the executive team Greg reports directly to CEO Babak Taheri.

“We are excited to have Greg join Silvaco. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his results-oriented reputation makes him the right choice to lead our finance team,” said Mr. Taheri.

Prior to joining Silvaco, Greg served as the Vice President, finance of Onto Innovation from October 2019 to June 2021 where he oversaw Onto Innovation’s Financial Planning, Revenue, and Treasury activities. From December 2017 until its merger with Rudolph Technologies, he served as the Interim CFO at Nanometrics. Prior to his role as Interim CFO, he held the role of Vice President, Corporate Controller. He has also held senior finance roles at Intevac, 2WIRE, Hewlett Packard, Mercury Interactive and Applied Materials.

Mr. Swyt holds a BS in Finance and an MBA from San Jose State University. Prior to starting his career in Finance, Mr. Swyt was enlisted in the US Navy.

Mr. Swyt stated, “I am extremely excited to join the Silvaco team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given Silvaco’s strong technology and worldwide footprint. I look forward to leading Silvaco’s finance organization to contribute to its future success.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading provider TCAD, EDA software and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.





