QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to Enhance Expertise in Semiconductor and Connected Engineering

This acquisition will enable the company's vision to grow its semiconductor business and add 2,000 engineers within the next four years

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2021 -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to top-tier semiconductor and systems companies worldwide. This addition will enhance QuEST's capability in providing comprehensive design and consulting services and software development for the semiconductor industry. With this acquisition, the company will be able to offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions to its customers across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems. Such solutions are especially critical now, as these industries accelerate their efforts to capitalize on the rise of digital technologies and the transformational opportunities arising.

This acquisition will enable QuEST's vision to grow its semiconductor business, add at least 2,000 engineers in the next four years while enhancing their ability to leverage the convergence of electronics, software, and digital engineering services. This will also support QuEST to provide innovative, digital solutions to its customers, help improve their operational efficiency and solve the complex challenges in terms of cost and quality of products.

With its strong customer portfolio and domain capabilities in the semiconductor industry, Synapse Design is QuEST's 14th acquisition in the last two decades. Each acquisition has added differentiated skills and enabled the company to create one of the broadest portfolio offerings of any engineering services company, enabling them to create the frontier by advancing the ways people live, work and engage with each other.

Founded in 2003 by Satish Bagalkotkar and Devesh Gautam, Synapse Design has built a strong reputation by providing end-to-end semiconductor design services to 95% of the world's top fabless, Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) companies. Their services and solutions include low-power, mixed-signal Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and System-On-Chip (SOC) design services from architecture specifications to tape out, including system-level software and embedded firmware development. The company creates end-to-end hardware/software design solutions targeting Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Data Center/IoT, automotive/autonomous, multimedia, mobile, networking, and communications/storage applications.

Synapse Design has its design centers in India, China, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam and employs more than 700 engineers. As a QuEST subsidiary, it will continue to operate under the leadership of Satish Bagalkotkar and Devesh Gautam.

Welcoming Synapse to the QuEST Global family, Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global said: "We are constantly looking for outstanding talent and capability that can help us provide innovative engineering services and solutions across our customer base. The acquisition of Synapse Design will enable us to provide comprehensive design services, consulting, and software development services to our semiconductor customers. We strongly believe that the investments we are making in enhancing our engineering capabilities will help customers solve complex engineering challenges in their respective industries. As their trusted thinking partner, we are committed to providing end-to-end engineering solutions that will help redefine their engineering strategy from a long-term perspective."

Sharing his excitement, Satish Bagalkotkar, President, CEO and Co-Founder, Synapse Design said: "We are excited to be part of the QuEST family as the combination of both companies brings great opportunities for our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and employees. This acquisition will combine our capabilities in providing design and consulting services with QuEST's capabilities in providing embedded & software services and expertise in the convergence of electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations. This combination will help us to deliver world-class engineering services and solutions to customers across various industries."

Devesh Gautam, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Synapse Design said: "The acquisition of Synapse Design by QuEST Global is an excellent next step for the customers and employees of both companies. Synapse and QuEST share an unrelenting passion to provide customers with excellent engineering talent and a best-in-class customer service experience. As a global organization, we will be able to serve new and larger customers across the globe, add value to existing customers and create more high-skilled engineering jobs in the region."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.





