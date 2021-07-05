Andes Technology Announces Over 2 Billion Shipments Of Andes-Embedded SoCs In 2020

The Cumulative Shipments Reached a Remarkable 7 Billion since Company Inception

HSINCHU, TAIWAN – July 5, 2021– Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, announced a remarkable record of 2 billion annual SoC shipments containing its CPU IPs in 2020 at an annual growth rate of 33%. Since inception, the cumulative shipments surpassed 7 billion. Applications of SoC in which Andes CPU IPs are embedded include audio, Bluetooth, gaming, GPS, machine learning, MCU, sensor fusion, SSD controllers, touch screen and TDDI controllers, storage device, voice recognition, wireless charger and more.

“Although the pandemic has impacted the global economy, the SoC shipments containing Andes CPU IPs still hit a record high. Most of the 2 billion shipments in 2020 are Andes processors of the third generation architecture (V3), but Andes’ RISC-V series IPs launched in 2017 have started to contribute royalties as well,” said Frankwell Lin, CEO of Andes Technology. “While the proportion of royalties from our RISC-V cores is still low, with the momentum of our RISC-V core licensing, we believe they will grow to dominate our royalties and become a significant part of our revenue in a much faster pace than our V3 processors. Also, Andes has continued to devote itself to contributing the RISC-V community by playing a leading role in the Board and Technical Steering Committee of the RISC-V International to influence RISC-V technical planning, business strategy, and ecosystem development.”

“The production quantity of SoCs embedded with Andes processors reaches nearly 5.5 million units per day. According to the latest forecast of 2021 Semico Research, the CAGR for RISC-V cores between 2020 and 2025 will reach 115%,” said Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. “The key advantages of RISC-V are modularity, extensibility and compactness. They help drive the diversified applications of Andes’ customers, ranging from using only one core to over 1,000 cores on a single chip, including 5G, AI/machine learning, ADAS, AR/VR, blockchain, cloud computing, data center, IoT, sensing, storage, security, wireless and so on. As the leading RISC-V processor IP provider, Andes has launched a variety of RISC-V CPU cores, which are flexible with high performance efficiency and low power consumption in design. They also come with comprehensive software development environment, compute library, AI compiler support and open security framework. As Andes’ product portfolio covers a wider variety of emerging applications, we provide our customers with more options for different needs and help them build competitive solutions for specific fields.”

About Andes Technology

Sixteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 2 billion since 2020 and the cumulative volume has reached 7 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com

About RISC-V AndesCore™

Andes Technology’s comprehensive CPU includes entry-level, mid-range, high-end, extensible and security families to address the full range of embedded electronics products, especially for connected, smart and green applications. From 2017, Andes expands its product line to RISC-V processors and provides a total solution in V5 family cores, including N22, N25F/NX25F, D25F, A25/AX25, A25MP/AX25MP, A27/AX27/NX27V, A45/D45/N45 and AX45/DX45/NX45.





