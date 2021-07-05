UMC Reports Sales for June 2021



Taipei, Taiwan, July 5, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2021.

Revenues for June 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) June 17,336,613 14,581,494 +2,755,119 +18.89% Jan.-June 98,004,753 86,654,107 +11,350,646 +13.10%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





