Apple and Intel first to use TSMC 3nm

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (July 2, 2021)

Apple and Intel will be the first customers for TSMC’s 3nm process, reports the Nikkei, with Intel securing the higher volume.

The process is due to enter production in H2 2022.

Compared to 5nm, the 3nm process, has a 10-15% speed improvement at the same power or a power reduction of 25-30% at the same speed, with a logic density improvement of 1.7x, an SRAM density improvement of 1.2x and an analogue density improvement of 1.1x.

It is thought that the iPad will be first to get 3nm chips with the next generation of iPhone using the 4nm half-node.

