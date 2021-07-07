14nm FinFET production USB3.0/PCIe3.0/SATA3.0/SGMII Combo PHY IP Core, available for immediate licencing.
July 7, 2021. – T2M-IP, The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology experts, are pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners silicon proven 14nm FinFET USB3.0/PCIe/SATA/SGMII combo PHY IP Core for High Performance SOC Designs. The 14nm FinFET Phy IP Core is designed for chips implementing high bandwidth data communication (support USB3, PCIe3 and SATA3) for applications such as 5G, AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), automotive electronics and consumer electronics.
This USB3.0/PCIe/SATA/SGMII Combo PHY IP Core is fully compatible with the PIPE4 interface specification to support 8Gbps for PCIe3.0, 6.0Gbps for SATA, 5Gbps for USB as well as backward compatible with 3.0Gbps, 1.5Gbps, and 1.25G SGMII functionality. The PIPE specification defines a set of PHY functions which must be incorporated in a PIPE compliant PHY, and it defines a standard interface between such a PHY and MAC / Link layer ASIC.
This combo 14nm FinFET PHY IP Core is a Very Low power and Area optimized design. It is also silicon proven in most popular Fabs & Nodes from 12 nm to 65nm and has been licensed by many customers worldwide many times.
In addition to this combo 14nm FinFET PHY (USB/PCIe/SATA/SGMII) IP Core, T2M IP’s broad silicon Interface IP Core portfolio also includes 28G SerDes IP, 12.5G SerDes IP, JESD204B, USB, MIPI, PCIe, DDR, HDMI,10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, Serial ATA, and programmable SerDes, etc... all available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 12nm , they can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes within a very short time frame on request, and also available as a white box/technology transfer on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing stand alone or pre-integrated with the matching Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
