TSMC June 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 9, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2021 was approximately NT$148.47 billion, an increase of 32.1 percent from May 2021 and an increase of 22.8 percent from June 2020. Revenue for January through June 2021 totaled NT$734.56 billion, an increase of 18.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|June 2021
|148,471
|May 2021
|112,360
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|32.1
|May 2020
|120,878
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|22.8
|January to June 2021
|734,555
|January to June 2020
|621,296
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|18.2
