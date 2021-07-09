TSMC June 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 9, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2021 was approximately NT$148.47 billion, an increase of 32.1 percent from May 2021 and an increase of 22.8 percent from June 2020. Revenue for January through June 2021 totaled NT$734.56 billion, an increase of 18.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues June 2021 148,471 May 2021 112,360 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 32.1 May 2020 120,878 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 22.8 January to June 2021 734,555 January to June 2020 621,296 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 18.2





