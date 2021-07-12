Flexible fab could slash chip shortage
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (July 09, 2021)
Richard Price, CTO at PragmatIC, talks to Nick Flaherty about a flexible fab approach that can slash the time taken to design and make a chip.
Silicon isn’t everything, says Richard Price at PragmatIC, a startup in Cambridge, UK specialising in flexible plastic chip technology.
A recent finalist in the technology awards for the Royal Academy of Engineering, the company has developed a chip-making process it calls FlexLogIC that has a dramatically shorter design and production time, especially for chips on older process technologies. This can fundamentally change the way chips are designed, especially for low cost sensors in the Internet of Things (IoT) says Price.
“There is an intersection in the low end complexity and IoT and RFID where there isn’t a great deal of value in the conventional semiconductor production on older lines,” he said.
