Electronic System Design Industry Logs Record First-Quarter Revenue Growth, ESD Alliance Reports
Industry Reports 17% Revenue Growth in Q1 2021
MILPITAS, Calif. — July 14, 2021 — Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 17% to $3,1571.7 million in Q1 2021, the strongest first-quarter growth ever, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in the Q1 2021 Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The first-quarter revenue compares to $2,698 million in Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15%, the highest annual growth since 2011.
“Geographically, the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) also reported double-digit growth,” Rhines said. “Q1 2021 marked a new high for quarterly growth of total license and maintenance revenue, as well as IC physical design and verification.”“The industry reported substantial, double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q1 2021,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor, SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “All product categories significantly contributed, with double-digit growth in the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM), and Semiconductor IP (SIP) segments.”
The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 49,024 people in Q1 2021, a 6.7% increase over the Q1 2020 headcount of 45,938 and up 1.1% compared to Q4 2020.
The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.
Revenue by Product and Application Category
- CAE revenue increased 14% to $974.1 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.5%.
- IC Physical Design and Verification revenue surged 34.4% to $682.5 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 23.6%.
- Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 15.3% to $289.2 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM increased 5.3%.
- SIP revenue rose 12.9% to $1,113 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 17.1%.
- Services revenue increased 0.1% to $98.9 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter Services moving average held steady with no growth.
Revenue by Region
- The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased $1,285.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2021, a 15% increase compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 13.5%.
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa revenue increased 14% to $447.3 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 6.7%.
- Japan revenue decreased 3.7% to $258.8 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 4.3%.
- Asia Pacific revenue increased 26.9% to $1,166.3 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 23.8%.
About the EDMD Report
The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents EDA, SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:
- Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories
- Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)
- Total employment at participating companies
For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.
About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
