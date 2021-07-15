Electronic System Design Industry Logs Record First-Quarter Revenue Growth, ESD Alliance Reports

Industry Reports 17% Revenue Growth in Q1 2021

MILPITAS, Calif. — July 14, 2021 — Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 17% to $3,1571.7 million in Q1 2021, the strongest first-quarter growth ever, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in the Q1 2021 Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The first-quarter revenue compares to $2,698 million in Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15%, the highest annual growth since 2011.

“Geographically, the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) also reported double-digit growth,” Rhines said. “Q1 2021 marked a new high for quarterly growth of total license and maintenance revenue, as well as IC physical design and verification.”“The industry reported substantial, double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q1 2021,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor, SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “All product categories significantly contributed, with double-digit growth in the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM), and Semiconductor IP (SIP) segments.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 49,024 people in Q1 2021, a 6.7% increase over the Q1 2020 headcount of 45,938 and up 1.1% compared to Q4 2020.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category

CAE revenue increased 14% to $974.1 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.5%.

Revenue by Region

The Americas , the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased $1,285.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2021, a 15% increase compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 13.5%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents EDA, SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)

Total employment at participating companies

