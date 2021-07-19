Precise-ITC 1.6T/800G/400G IP Product Series for Datacentre Application

Ottawa -- July 19, 2021 — Headquartered in Ottawa, Precise-ITC released the 1.6T/800G/400G IP product series for datacentre application. The IP Cores combine Ethernet, FiberChannel, and FlexO/OTN streams at a variety of rates (from 1Gbps up to 1.6Tbps) to a single multi-channel core to improve latency, power, and area efficiency. The Cores support all the latest standards and may contain the latest pre-rectified standards to allow our customers to always getting the latest technology. The Cores are silicon-proven and ready for faster time-to-market.

Need more information about this product, please contact sales@precise-itc.com





