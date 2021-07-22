European Commission forms processor, semiconductor alliance
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (July 20, 2021)
The European Commission has announced an industrial alliance for processors and semiconductor technologies. It also announced an alliance on for industrial data, edge and cloud.
The semiconductor alliance is for private and public organizations with representation in the European Union including businesses, governments, academia, users and research and technology organizations. Membership is subject to approval by the European Commission. The alliance will "advance the next generation of microchips," the European Commission said in a statement.
The Commission said the alliance is intended to address needs and dependencies and define technological roadmaps to ensure Europe can design and manufacture the most advanced chips in the world, while increasing its shares of global production of semiconductors to 20 percent of global output by 2030. Meanwhile the volume of chip production capacity is expected to more than double over the next eight years to create an annual market of $1 trillion.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Triad Semiconductor Forms Triad Alliance Program for ASIC Partners
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces their ISP (Image Signal Processor) IP Core and Solution
- Lattice Propel Design Environment Supports New RISC-V Processor and IP Cores
- CAES Gaisler Signs Contract with the European Space Agency for New Advanced Space Processor
- Ultra-low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP Core licensed to a European Semiconductor company for battery powered IOT & Wearable applications
Breaking News
- CEVA Continues to Lead the Way in Wireless Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 IP
- DVB-S2X Wideband Demodulator IP Core from Creonic Now Available with Time-Slicing Support (Annex M)
- Winbond's Successful Interoperability of OctalNAND Flash with Synopsys DesignWare AMBA IP Delivers Complete High-Density NAND Flash Memory Solution
- Kameleon Security Adds Investment from Xilinx to Deliver Hardware Cybersecurity for Servers
- Agile Analog brings analog IP to RISC-V International
Most Popular
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- Quantware Launches the World's First Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors, Accelerating the Advent of the Quantum Computer.
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces their ISP (Image Signal Processor) IP Core and Solution
- IEEE Adopts MIPI A-PHY, First Industry-Standard, Long-Reach SerDes Physical Layer Interface for Automotive Applications
- Accellera Board Approves Security Annotation for Electronic Design Integration Standard 1.0 for Release