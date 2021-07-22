European Commission forms processor, semiconductor alliance

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (July 20, 2021)

The European Commission has announced an industrial alliance for processors and semiconductor technologies. It also announced an alliance on for industrial data, edge and cloud.

The semiconductor alliance is for private and public organizations with representation in the European Union including businesses, governments, academia, users and research and technology organizations. Membership is subject to approval by the European Commission. The alliance will "advance the next generation of microchips," the European Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said the alliance is intended to address needs and dependencies and define technological roadmaps to ensure Europe can design and manufacture the most advanced chips in the world, while increasing its shares of global production of semiconductors to 20 percent of global output by 2030. Meanwhile the volume of chip production capacity is expected to more than double over the next eight years to create an annual market of $1 trillion.

