DVB-S2X Wideband Demodulator IP Core from Creonic Now Available with Time-Slicing Support (Annex M)

Kaiserslautern, Germany -- July 22, 2021 – Creonic GmbH, the market leader in Satellite Communications IP cores, announced today that its popular 500 MBaud DVB-S2X wideband demodulator is now shipping with the option for time-slicing support according to the DVB-S2 specification, Annex M.

The aim of this feature is to have only one or a few wideband carriers instead of a multiplicity of narrowband carriers, resulting in a better utilization of the frequency spectrum. The extension allows to significantly lower the cost of such receivers over standard wideband DVB-S2X receivers.

To achieve these goals, the physical layer frame header is extended from 90 to 180 symbols. The DVB-S2X demodulator uses a Viterbi decoder to not only retrieve the used physical layer signaling (PLS) from this extended header, but also a time slice number (TSN). The time slice number allows the receiver to determine which frames actually have to be processed by the Creonic DVB-S2X decoder IP core. With this approach, the FEC decoder no longer needs to decode all frames, potentially arriving with a data rate of 4 Gbit/s or more. Instead, the decoder handles only that fraction of the data that is actually needed on this particular modem. The data rate requirements of the decoder can therefore be lowered significantly, reducing its footprint and consequently its costs.

For more information, please visit the product page or contact us.

