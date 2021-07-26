DDR Combo PHY & Controller IP Core Silicon Proven in 12nm & 28nm available for immediate licencing

July 26, 2021. – T2MIP, The global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners DDR combo PHY & Controller IP Core silicon proven 12nm FinFET Compact (FFC) and 28nm High-Performance Computing Plus (HPC+) which supports DRAM types DDR4/DDR3L/LPDDR4 for your high performance Storage and Memory SOC Designs.

This DDR combo PHY IP Core supports DRAM types DDR4, LPDDR4 &DDR3L providing low latency and up to 3200Mbps throughput. The DDR IP Core is silicon proven and fully compliant with the latest JEDEC standards. The PHY IP Core is optimized for high performance, low latency, low area & low power providing ease of integration and fast time-to-silicon.

This DDR controller IP Core is optimized for low latency, supporting DDR4, LPDDR4 & DDR3L modes, connecting to the DDR combo PHY via DFI 4.0 interface providing a complete memory interface solution with ease of integration and fast time to market. The multiple AXI & DFI interfaces enable the DDR PHY to support DDR3L/4, LPDDR4 date rates up to 3200 Mbps.

This IP Core functionality is verified in NC-Verilog simulation software using test bench written in Verilog HDL, which are provided with the IP Core delivery.

DDR Combo PHY & Controller IP Cores have been used in many of the semiconductor industry’s fastest growing market segments ranging from Consumer, Enterprise and Embedded solutions to access data stored on the devices.

In addition to 12nm & 28nm this DDR Phy IP Core has been silicon proven in 40nm and above. T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, DP, MIPI, PCIe, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Vx1, Serial ATA, programmable SerDes, and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers.

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs.






