Optima Design Automation Announces TUV Certification of its Entire Safety Platform for ISO 26262 ASIL-D Functional Safety Verification

Optima’s Hard Error, Soft Error and Statistical Analysis Solutions are fully certified to TCL3 by TUV NORD for immediate deployment in ISO 26262 ASIL-D projects

NAZARETH, ISRAEL – July 29, 2021 – Optima Design Automation, a leader in next generation functional safety and IC-security verification, today announced that the internationally-recognized testing organization TÜV NORD has fully certified its entire functional safety platform for use in ISO 26262 semiconductor verification projects.

Following an extensive evaluation, the Optima-SA™, Optima-HE™, Optima-SE™, which make up the Optima Safety Platform, have been certified to the highest tool qualification level of the ISO 26262 standard. This enables the use of the Optima Safety Platform within the development of automotive safety-critical applications with an integrity level up to ASIL-D.

“Achieving full certification of the Optima Safety Platform is a major milestone for the company and our end users,” noted Sesha Sai Kumar C.V., Optima’s Director of Application Engineering. “Our customers are already seeing the benefits of order-of-magnitude accelerated fault analysis and this TCL3 certification, which demonstrates the rigorous quality of our solutions, allows them to deploy the tools easily to prove their most fault sensitive designs.”

The Optima Safety Platform makes use of the company’s revolutionary Fault Injection Engine (FIE) technology to dramatically accelerate the functional safety analysis required for all automotive and other safety critical semiconductor designs over more traditional methods and tools. The platform allows for rapid safety statistical analysis, and the full fault analysis of both permanent and transient fault types across a broad range of designs. Recently, a complete transient fault analysis of a multi-million gate design with 24 million fault-simulations was performed with the Optima Safety Platform in 12 hours, on a single machine, a dramatic improvement over previous methods.

“The ISO 26262 assessment and certification is the definitive credential for functional safety solutions,” said Hermann Kränzle, Functional Safety and Security, TÜV NORD. “Software tools, such as Optima’s Safety Platform, are increasingly responsible for essential tasks within the safety development process in the semiconductor and automotive sectors. This increases the criticality and the influence on the development results and creates the need for a systematic assessment of tools.”

This certification allows Optima’s customers to use the Optima Safety Platform on automotive ISO 26262 ASIL-D designs without the need to complete additional safety qualification measures themselves, thereby decreasing the time taken to achieve ISO 26262 certification for their products. In addition to the product certification, members of Optima’s applications and engineering teams have been certified as experts in semiconductor automotive functional safety.

“As part of our partnership with TÜV NORD we have established a state-of-the-art development process, which optimizes the quality of our products on a continuous basis,” added Ayman Mouallem, the RnD manager for Optima Design Automation. “Our customers can have full confidence in the integrity and durability of the Optima Safety Platform in their development flows.”

Pricing and Availability

The Optima Safety Platform, including the fully certified Optima-SA, Optima-HE and Optima-SE are available today. Pricing is available on request.

About Optima Design Automation

Optima Design Automation is the pioneer of next-generation fault analysis for automotive functional safety and IC-security verification. The company’s certified product portfolio of automated solutions targets specific fault conditions, accelerating fault simulation stipulated in the ISO 26262 standard by orders of magnitude and enabling a dramatic increase in analysis coverage and ultimate device quality. Optima partners with leading automotive semiconductor vendors and EDA tool providers to create complete solutions that shorten safety critical device time-to-market. Optima’s key engineering leaders are certified experts on semiconductor functional safety. Co-funded by the European Union, the company is privately held and is based in Nazareth, Israel. For more information, visit Optima-DA.com.





