Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 29.2% Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Up 8.3% Over Q1

WASHINGTON — Aug. 2, 2021 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of $34.5 billion. Sales in June were 2.1% more than the May 2021 total of $43.6 billion. Sales during the second quarter of 2021 were $133.6 billion, an increase of 29.2% over the second quarter of 2020 and 8.3% more than the first quarter of 2021. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Second-quarter semiconductor sales were up significantly compared to Q2 of last year, increasing across all major product categories and in every major regional market,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Demand for semiconductors is projected to continue to rise substantially in the long term, as the world continues using chips to become smarter, greener, more productive, and better connected. We urge leaders in Washington to enact funding for the CHIPS for America Act so America can capture a larger share of increased semiconductor production and innovation in the years ahead.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (43.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (34.0%), China (28.3%), the Americas (22.9%), and Japan (21.2%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (5.4%), Japan (2.5%), Europe (2.0%), China (1.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.0%).

