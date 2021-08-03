Omni Design Announces Silicon Validated Gigasample+ Low Power ADC and DAC on TSMC 28nm Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- August 03, 2021 --Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced the availability of the Quark family of silicon validated Analog-to-Digital (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog (DAC) Converters sampling at greater than 1Gsps on TSMC 28nm HPC+ process, which features high performance and low power consumption advantages. Alereon, a leader in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solutions, has demonstrated these IP cores working in silicon and has deployed them in an integrated analog front end (AFE) in the production version of its next generation UWB chipset.

"Omni Design is focused on providing high-performance, low-power mixed-signal IP cores in industry-leading process technologies,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “We are pleased that Alereon was able to validate these IP cores in their test chip, bring up their system and quickly move to using them in the production version of their UWB chipset."

“We develop chipsets that support multiple protocols and cover a broad UWB spectrum,” said Dr. David Shoemaker, CEO of Alereon. “We are impressed with the excellent support from Omni Design and the first silicon success of their ADC and DAC IP cores. The IP cores and the integrated AFE from Omni Design worked per our specifications, enabling us to move to volume production in record time.”

These 28nm Quark ADC and DAC IP cores add to Omni Design’s 28nm data converter portfolio which includes the previously announced Hyperon 14-bit Gigasample+ ADC. For more information about Omni Design’s IP portfolio, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.





