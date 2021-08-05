Secure Boot SDK based on NIST CAVP validated cryptographic algorithms and standards
GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Aug 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2021 were NT1,224 million, increased 1.6% month-over-month and also increased 30.8% year-over-year. Net sales for January through July 2021 totaled NT$7,837million, increased 11.4% compared to the same period in 2020.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2021
|2020
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|July
|1,224,453
|935,954
|1.6%
|30.8%
|Year to Date
|7,837,481
|7,032,619
|N/A
|11.4%
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
GUC July 2021 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|725,704
|59
|NRE
|495,384
|40
|Others
|3,365
|1
|Total
|1,224,453
|100
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.

