GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Aug 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2021 were NT1,224 million, increased 1.6% month-over-month and also increased 30.8% year-over-year. Net sales for January through July 2021 totaled NT$7,837million, increased 11.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) July 1,224,453 935,954 1.6% 30.8% Year to Date 7,837,481 7,032,619 N/A 11.4%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC July 2021 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 725,704 59 NRE 495,384 40 Others 3,365 1 Total 1,224,453 100

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





