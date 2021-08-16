CrossBar Aims to Secure Computing with ReRAM
PUFs offer another means of embedding security in hardware
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (August 16, 2021)
CrossBar Inc. is setting its sights on security with its resistive RAM (ReRAM).
The company will apply its technology for use in hardware security applications in the form of ReRAM-based cryptographic physical unclonable function (PUF) keys that can be generated in secure computing applications. This is a departure from its usual use as non-volatile semiconductor memory, said CEO Mark Davis in a telephone interview with EE Times, and opens new markets for CrossBar’s technology.
A PUF is a physical object that for a given input and conditions, otherwise known as a “challenge,” provides a physically defined “digital fingerprint” output that acts as a unique identifier, most often for a semiconductor device such as a microprocessor. PUF keys aren’t new, but online banking and the emergence of the Internet of the things (IoT) have created opportunities beyond digital security for dedicated electronic devices such as banking cards or payment terminals. The increased need for encryption or a digital signature means an increasing number of ASICs, microcontrollers, and SoCs are embedding hardware cryptographic accelerators or software cryptographic libraries.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- CrossBar Announces ReRAM Based PUF Keys
- Quantum-tunnelling semiconductor IP verified as secure against all known IoT attacks
- Intrinsic ID's SRAM PUF Deployed by Avnet ASIC Solutions to Secure Advanced SoCs
- SiFive and ArchiTek Enable Secure, Private, Flexible Edge AI Computing With AiOnIc Processor
- Intrinsic ID's QuiddiKey PUF Selected by Fungible in Drive to Secure Next Gen Data Centers
Breaking News
- CrossBar Aims to Secure Computing with ReRAM
- The Worldwide Semiconductor Market is expected to show an outstanding growth-rate of 25.1 percent in 2021
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor Announce Conclusion of Final Regulatory Review and the Expected Closing Date for Renesas' Proposed Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor
- Motivo, Inc. Raises $12 Million Series A to Accelerate AI-Enabled Chip Design and Improve Manufacturing Yields
- Tower Semiconductor and Cadence Announce New Reference Flow for Advanced 5G Communications and Automotive IC Development
Most Popular
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- Mythic Licenses Codasip's L30 RISC-V Core for Next-Generation AI Processor
- Facebook Open Sources Time Appliance For Data Center Networks
- Data Movement Depends on PCIe
- Samsung Introduces the Industry's First 5nm Processor Powering the Next Generation of Wearables