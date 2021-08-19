Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Aug. 18, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) today reported results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021. Revenue for the third quarter was $1,057.1 million, compared to $964.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

"Synopsys delivered excellent results in the fiscal third quarter, including record revenue and non-GAAP earnings, and we are substantially raising our fiscal 2021 targets. On a trailing-12-month basis, we surpassed the major milestone we set a few years ago: $4 billion in revenue and 30% non-GAAP operating margin." said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Vibrant markets, unparalleled technology innovations, and strong execution position us to continue to increase shareholder value going forward. As we look to next year and beyond, we are aiming at crossing $5 billion in revenue by 2023, with double-digit annual revenue growth and continuing margin expansion."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $198.6 million, or $1.27 per share, compared to $252.9 million, or $1.62 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $284.5 million, or $1.81 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $271.9 million, or $1.74 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions for the rest of the fiscal year. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 9581321, beginning at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 25, 2021. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 in December 2021. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings call in December 2021, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by September 9, 2021.

Financial tables

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





