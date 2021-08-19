Picocom Accelerates 5G Communications SoC Development with Cadence Palladium Emulation

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug 18, 2021 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Picocom has deployed the Cadence® Palladium® Enterprise Emulation Platform to accelerate the verification and pre-silicon software validation of its system-on-chip (SoC) designs for 5G open radio access network (RAN) applications. Using the Palladium emulation platform, Picocom achieved faster hardware and software integration, experiencing an emulation speedup of 1000X when compared with RTL simulation.

The Palladium emulation platform gave Picocom the ability to bring up system software on RISC-V cores in advance of silicon being available. Using the Palladium emulation platform, Picocom took advantage of fast, predictable compile and was able to quickly debug its design. Picocom also met its power budget requirements using the Palladium Dynamic Power Analysis (DPA) feature, the Cadence Joules™ RTL Power Solution and the Cadence Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution to identify, capture and analyze power activity. To run efficient interface testing, Picocom utilized the Cadence SpeedBridge® adapters for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 4.0, USB 3.0 and Ethernet. Additionally, Picocom’s international team of engineers took advantage of the Palladium emulation platform’s remote accessibility, which allowed them to seamlessly work together to validate their designs.

“Developing 5G applications is extremely competitive, so we have to work at top speed while delivering the best products,” said Peter Claydon, President, Picocom. “We're emulating a 5G NR RAN where the slot length is generally 0.5ms, and most of the time, we need to emulate a few slots, which Palladium emulation now enables us to do in a matter of minutes. The Cadence Palladium emulation platform has dramatically improved our team’s efficiency, and the investment proved to be well worth it.”

The Palladium Enterprise Emulation Platform is part of the Cadence Verification Suite and supports the company's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. The Cadence Verification Suite is comprised of core engines and verification fabric technologies that increase verification throughput and design quality, fulfilling verification requirements for a wide variety of applications and vertical segments. For more information on the Palladium emulation platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/PalladiumSuccess.

About Cadence

