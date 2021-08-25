Flex Logix Appoints Lee Leibig As Vice President Of Sales For AI Inference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of the fastest and most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced the appointment of Lee Leibig as Vice President of North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Sales for AI inference products. Lee brings a wealth of experience to Flex Logix having been Vice President of Sales for Broadband Semiconductors in Broadcom's global sales team.

"The customer activity for our AI inferencing products is growing rapidly due to their ability to outperform competitive solutions on price and performance," said Dana McCarty, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Flex Logix's Inference Products. "Lee has extensive experience leading sales teams to capitalize on high-growth opportunities and will be instrumental in helping Flex Logix secure a leadership role in this space."

Based in Chicago, Lee will be responsible for all sales activities for North America and EMEA, reporting to Dana McCarty.

"With the edge AI inference market expecting rapid growth to billions of dollars by the mid 2020s, Flex Logix is well positioned to capture significant market share with its high-performance low power solutions. The InferX products deliver the world's best performance per watt ratio which is critical in edge inference applications," said Leibig. "I look forward to being a part of the talented team they have assembled and being an integral part of the company's next phase of growth."

About Lee Leibig

Lee spent the last 22 years at Broadcom, where he had a proven track record of success in exceeding sales operational objectives, while driving revenue growth. His most recent position with Broadcom was Vice President of Broadband Sales, Europe and North America, where he drove technical sales strategies and motivation for a 40 person global sales and field technical support teams. Earlier positions at Broadcom included Senior Director of EMEA Broadband Strategic Sales, Senior Director Central U.S. and Mexico Sales. Earlier in career, Lee also held marketing and account management roles at IRI, AMD and Cypress.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and also has offices in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.





