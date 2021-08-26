North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts July 2021 Billings

MILPITAS, Calif. — August 23, 2021 — North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted $3.86 billion in billings worldwide in July 2021 (three-month average basis), according to the July Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 4.5% higher than final June 2021 billings of $3.69 billion and 49.8% higher than July 2020 billings of $2.57 billion.

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.“The start of the second half of 2021 further extends a robust sales uptrend for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Capacity demand across the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain continues its strong growth, reflecting the role of semiconductor equipment as a key engine of digital transformation globally.”

Billings

(3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year February 2021 $3,143.1 32.4% March 2021 $3,273.9 47.9% April 2021 $3,428.9 50.3% May 2021 $3,588.5 53.1% June 2021 (final) $3,690.2 59.2% July 2021 (prelim) $3,857.2 49.8%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), August 2021



SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.

The data contained in this release were compiled by David Powell, Inc., an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants. SEMI and David Powell, Inc. assume no responsibility for the accuracy of the underlying data.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more.





