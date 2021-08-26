Synopsys Initiates $175 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with HSBC Bank USA, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $175 million of Synopsys stock.
Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 431,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before November 24, 2021, upon completion of the repurchases. The specific number of shares that Synopsys ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on the average of Synopsys' daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, less a discount.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
