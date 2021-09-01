Reports: ARM China makes independent move in autonomous driving
By Peter Clarke, eeNews (August 30, 2021)
ARM Technology China Co. Ltd., the controversial minority-owned subsidiary of semiconductor intellectual property licensor ARM Ltd. (Cambridge, England), has launched its own foray into autonomous driving, according to reports.
The company, which is at the centre of a long-running row with its parent, SoftBank Group-backed ARM Ltd., held a launch event on Thursday August 26, the reports state. One observer said that ARM China had gone "completely rogue" and was operating as an independent company.
According to one report the firm is now saying it is not part of ARM. Another report referred to ARM China as being part of ARM but said that a sub-brand had been created to make multi-core computing units for autonomous vehicles. This would include AI core and vision processing cores. The sub-brand would be used for locally and independently developed IP cores and ARM China would be able to supply both ARM IP and its own independent IP.
