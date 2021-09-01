TSMC hikes prices
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (August 27, 2021)
On Wednesday TSMC told clients it is jacking prices by up to 20%, reports the Nikkei.
Increases and timings are said to vary from client to client.
Two price rises last autumn and this spring saw prices rise 10%.
