GUC Monthly Sales Report - Aug 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sep 6, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Aug 2021 were NT1,046 million, decreased 14.5% month-overmonth and also decreased 11.7% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Aug 2021 totaled NT$8,884million, increased 8.1% compared to the same period in 2020.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) Aug 1,046,434 1,184,762 -14.5% -11.7% Year to Date 8,883,915 8,217,381 N/A 8.1%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC Aug 2021 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 813,382 78 NRE 220,556 21 Others 12,496 1 Total 1,046,434 100

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





