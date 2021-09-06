GUC Monthly Sales Report - Aug 2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sep 6, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Aug 2021 were NT1,046 million, decreased 14.5% month-overmonth and also decreased 11.7% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Aug 2021 totaled NT$8,884million, increased 8.1% compared to the same period in 2020.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2021
|2020
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Aug
|1,046,434
|1,184,762
|-14.5%
|-11.7%
|Year to Date
|8,883,915
|8,217,381
|N/A
|8.1%
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
GUC Aug 2021 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|813,382
|78
|NRE
|220,556
|21
|Others
|12,496
|1
|Total
|1,046,434
|100
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Quantum-driven semiconductor IP for IoT security verified as PSA Certified Level 2 Ready
- UMC Reports Sales for August 2021
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - Aug 2021
- VESA Introduces New DisplayHDR True Black 600 Performance Tier Targeting Higher Luminance HDR Levels for OLED and other Emissive Display Technologies
- Synopsys Completes the Acquisition of the Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display Solutions from BISTel
Most Popular
- Reports: ARM China makes independent move in autonomous driving
- Synopsys Completes the Acquisition of the Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display Solutions from BISTel
- VESA Introduces New DisplayHDR True Black 600 Performance Tier Targeting Higher Luminance HDR Levels for OLED and other Emissive Display Technologies
- sureCore announces development of cryo-CMOS IP that will unlock Quantum Computing's potential
- Achronix and Signoff Semiconductors Partner for AI/ML FPGA and eFPGA IP Design Services
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page