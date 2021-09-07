Omni Design and LeddarTech Collaborate to Accelerate Mass Market Deployment of LiDAR for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

September 07, 2021 -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and QUEBEC CITY -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) products, and LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, today announced their collaboration in next-generation LiDAR SoCs that will enable LiDAR manufacturers to design their solid-state LiDAR products for various end markets.

LeddarTech’s LiDAR SoC integrates analog-to-digital converters (ADC) and a multi-channel analog front-end (AFE) from Omni Design. This SoC will reduce the product development cycle for LiDAR manufacturers and accelerate the path to volume manufacturing of solid-state LiDARs that meet functional safety (ISO 26262 ASIL-B) and reliability (AEC-Q100) requirements.

Many LiDAR manufacturers use discrete devices on a printed circuit board for their prototype and low-volume LiDAR products and need a more integrated solution for their next-generation products. This collaboration integrates Omni Design’s high-performance mixed-signal IP into LeddarTech’s SoC, which is essential to enable mass production of solid-state LiDAR products that meet:

Stringent automotive requirements

Exceptional performance

Lower power consumption

Lower cost

Smaller form factor

Faster time-to-market

“LeddarTech differentiates itself in the market with our sensing technology and our SoC portfolio, which has been deployed with automotive Tier 1/2s as a basis to develop a scalable LiDAR solution for OEMs. In addition, LeddarVision™, our sensor fusion and perception technology, has provided the platform to enable third-party LiDAR integration in the perception stack,” said Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “We are delighted to be partnering with Omni Design to integrate their IP cores in the next generation of the LeddarCore™ SoC for LiDAR manufacturers as a solution to accelerate their design.”

“Omni Design is delivering high-performance data converters in advanced process nodes to enable the next generation of products in automotive, 5G, and AI markets,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “We are pleased to be collaborating with LeddarTech on their next-generation LiDAR SoC to enable mass deployment of solid-state LiDAR in the automotive market by automotive Tier 1s and other LiDAR makers.”

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Fort Collins, Colorado, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com





