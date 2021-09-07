Second Quarter 2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 48% Year-Over-Year to Record High of $24 Billion, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. – September 7, 2021 – Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 48% year-over-year to a record high of US$24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 5% increase from the prior quarter, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.
Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
|
Region
|
2Q2021
|
1Q2021
|
2Q2020
|
2Q2021/1Q2021
|
2Q2021/2Q2020
|
China
|
8.22
|
5.96
|
4.59
|
38%
|
79%
|
Korea
|
6.62
|
7.31
|
4.48
|
-9%
|
48%
|
Taiwan
|
5.04
|
5.71
|
3.51
|
-12%
|
44%
|
Japan
|
1.77
|
1.66
|
1.72
|
7%
|
2%
|
North America
|
1.68
|
1.34
|
1.64
|
25%
|
2%
|
Rest of World
|
0.84
|
1.02
|
0.37
|
-18%
|
129%
|
Europe
|
0.71
|
0.58
|
0.46
|
22%
|
54%
|
Total
|
24.87
|
23.57
|
16.77
|
5%
|
48%
Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), September 2021
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:
- Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
- Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
- SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market
For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Second Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 26% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- SEMI Reports Second Quarter 2017 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Figures; Record Quarterly Billings of $14.1 Billion
- 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Sales Surge 19% to Industry Record $71.2 Billion, SEMI Reports
- Third-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 30% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings Reach $16.7 Billion in Second Quarter 2018, SEMI Reports
Breaking News
- Agile Analog and Silex Insight form partnership to offer combined analog and digital IP solutions to provide advanced security and protection against side-channel attacks (SCA) for chip manufacturers
- Second Quarter 2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 48% Year-Over-Year to Record High of $24 Billion, SEMI Reports
- Omni Design and LeddarTech Collaborate to Accelerate Mass Market Deployment of LiDAR for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed for Use in SK Telecom SAPEON AI Chips
- Semiconductors: a strategic industry ripe for UK leadership
Most Popular
- Reports: ARM China makes independent move in autonomous driving
- Synopsys Completes the Acquisition of the Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display Solutions from BISTel
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- Achronix and Signoff Semiconductors Partner for AI/ML FPGA and eFPGA IP Design Services
- BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page