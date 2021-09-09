Attopsemi's I-fuse OTP IP Embedded into NJR's Products

Hsinchu, Taiwan – September 9, 2021 -- Attopsemi™ Technology, innovator of the revolutionary I-fuse™ OTP IP, together with New Japan Radio (“NJR”), one of the leading electronic device manufacturers in the world, announced jointly that I-fuse™ OTP IP was successfully embedded into NJR’s products. I-fuse™ OTP IP’s reliability was certified by passing rigorous qualification procedures at 150oC HTOL for 2,000hr according to JEDEC standards. The IP also met Grade-0 in AEC-Q100 automotive standards. Moreover, not only zero defect was found after qualification, but also the fuse resistance was almost not changed after such severe stress conditions. To satisfy NJR’s innovative solutions committed to their customers, I-fuse™ OTP IP also provides small size, low program voltage, low read voltage, and wide temperature operations.

Attopsemi has I-fuse™ IP available across all CMOS processes from 0.7um to 22nm,and beyond, including G, LP, ULP, mixed signal, high voltage, BCD, and FD-SOI, etc. Indeed, I-fuse™ is a revolutionary “non-explosive” fuse technology that can be programmed below thermal runaway and above electro-migration (EM) threshold, providing small area, low read voltage/current, low program voltage/current, wide temperature, high reliability, and solving for OTP testability completely.

OTP, One-Time-Programmable, memory can be used to store chip ID or security key for authentication, work around defect or contamination, trim device variations to improved yield, or enable/disable certain functions. Particularly, OTP can be used in ubiquitous sensor network, IoT, or ultra-low power processors. A key benefit of using Attopsemi I-fuse™ OTP memory is very easy to use, just like using any logic devices instead of nonvolatile devices. This leads to project development cost savings and success.

“We’re very pleased to announce that our I-fuse™ IP has been fully qualified by NJR and NJR is ready to implement to their products,” said Shine Chung, Chairman of Attopsemi. “We’re very grateful that NJR chose our I-fuse™ OTP in their products. Thanks to the high reliability, high quality and fully testable IP, our I-fuse™ has been proven to meet NJR’s high-standard demands in their products.”

About Attopsemi Technology

Founded in 2010, Attopsemi Technology is dedicated to developing and licensing fuse-based OTP IP for all CMOS process technologies from 0.7µm to 7nm and beyond in various silicided polysilicon, HKMG, FDSOI and FinFET technologies. Attopsemi provides the best possible OTP solutions for all merits in small size, low voltage/current programming/read, high quality, high reliability, low power, high speed, wide temperature and high data security. Attopsemi's proprietary I-fuse™ OTP technologies have been proven in numerous CMOS technologies and in several silicon foundries.

About New Japan Radio

Since New Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (New JRC) was established in 1959, New JRC has devoted ourselves to the research and development of electronic devices and microwave products, in addition to the manufacture and sales. We have contributed to social development by investigating our unique technologies and manufacturing with our concept of product development “µ&µ”; which means aiming to fuse “microelectronics” and “microwave” and improve our technologies. In the 21st century, the electrical industry in Japan has been going through significant change due to the change of supply-demand balance around the world. Under such circumstances, New JRC can keep on evolving because our strong points are “the ability to respond to change” and “speed”. Please look forward to us.





