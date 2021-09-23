Lattice mVision Solution Stack Enables 4K Video Processing at Low Power for Embedded Vision Applications
Updated Stack Delivers Higher ISP Performance, Support for LPDDR4 DRAM, and Expanded Hardware Support for Popular Vision and High Speed Data Interfaces
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Sept. 22, 2021 –Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced updates to its award-winning Lattice mVision™ solution stack. The mVision stack now supports 4K video data processing and LPDDR4 memory to deliver higher quality image signal processing (ISP) performance. This allows developers to quickly implement popular high-speed communication and display interfaces to accelerate embedded vision performance with class-leading low power consumption for Edge applications including Machine Vision, Robotics, ADAS, Video Surveillance, and Drones.
Industry analyst Bob O’Donnell with TECHnalysis Research noted, “LPDDR4 memory provides device designers with a great range of different capacities/densities, speeds, and power requirements that can be matched to specific applications. Because of its low power nature, LPDDR4 memory is particularly well-suited for embedded and machine vision in battery-powered devices or other applications where thermal management is a challenge.”
“Embedded and Machine Vision applications enable compelling new user experiences across Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. But supporting vision applications at the Edge requires developers to achieve a delicate balance between providing the processing performance these applications require while fitting within the design’s power consumption and physical footprint constraints,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial and Automotive Segment Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “Our mVision stack simplifies and accelerates embedded vision solution development, and our latest release leverages the class-leading features of Lattice Nexus FPGAs to support high performance interfaces and faster processing at low power.”
Highlights of the Lattice mVision solution stack version 2.1 include:
- Expanded support capabilities – the stack’s expanded capabilities include support for the LPDDR4 DRAM memory standard. With up to eight programmable SERDES lanes capable of speeds up to 10.3 Gbps, Lattice Nexus™ platform devices deliver the highest system bandwidth in their class to enable popular communication and display interfaces like 10 Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express, SLVS-EC, CoaXPress, and HBR3 DisplayPort (at up to 8.1 Gbps per lane).
- New signal bridging and duplication reference designs – the latest reference designs help developers convert legacy video standards commonly used in Industrial applications to the more widely-used MIPI standard. The new reference designs include:
- MIPI to parallel conversion
- Parallel to MIPI conversion
- MIPI CSI-2 to LVDS conversion
- 1-to-N MIPI duplicator
- New ISP solutions
- New Lattice ISP support for Lattice Nexus FPGAs
- New ISP support from Lattice partner Helion enables high resolution, high frame rate UHD cameras
Lattice will exhibit mVision version 2.1 and Lattice Nexus FPGAs in the Macnica ATD Europe booth (Hall 8 D30) at VISION, the world’s leading trade fair for machine vision, taking place October 5-7 in Stuttgart, Germany. Lattice will also present an overview of the mVision stack and its latest updates in two live presentations at the show.
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. CEST in Kongress West (room W1)
- Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. CEST in Kongress West (room W1)
For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Lattice Expands CrossLink-NX FPGA Family of Best-in-Class Low Power FPGAs for Smart and Embedded Vision Systems
- Lattice Semiconductor's iCE40 FPGA Enables Low Latency and Concurrent Sensor Processing in SteamVR Tracking
- Lattice Semiconductor's ECP5 FPGA Enables Energy-Efficient Embedded Vision Systems at the Edge
- Lattice Semiconductor and MediaTek Deliver the World’s Most Power Efficient 4K Video Solution Over USB Type-C
- Eta Compute's Low Power AI Vision Board Accelerates Design, Test, and Deployment of Transformative Embedded Vision Solutions
Breaking News
- Foundry Market Tracking Toward Record-tying 23% Growth in 2021
- Allegro DVT and Beamr Announce the World's First Content-Adaptive Silicon IP Video Encoder
- Strategic Investment in proteanTecs from Industry Leaders MediaTek and Advantest Joined by Porsche Automobil Holding SE to Advance Electronics Health Monitoring
- Xiphera expands its Advanced Encryption Standard portfolio
- Rambus and Kioxia Renew Patent License Agreement
Most Popular
- Alphawave IP: Interim results for the 6 months to 30 June 2021
- EPI EPAC1.0 RISC-V Test Chip Samples Delivered
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies Reaches US$29.8 Billion for 2Q21, Though Growth May Potentially Slow in 2H21, Says TrendForce
- AI Processor Chipmaker Deep Vision Raises $35 Million in Series B Funding
- Samsung Foundry Certifies Synopsys PrimeLib Unified Library Characterization and Validation Solution at 5nm, 4nm and 3nm Process Nodes
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page