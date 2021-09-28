intoPIX extends its range of TICO-RAW IP-cores with smaller architectures supporting a wider range of image sensors and cameras

Lightweight in hardware and software and with 10X less bandwidth.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, September 28, 2021 – intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative compression solutions, announces today the extension of its range of TICO RAW IP-cores supporting additional pixel per clock architectures to target more devices and more sensor types.

This release completes the range with IP-cores using a smaller gate area and reduced memory needs. This is particularly interesting for cameras and workflows focusing on optimizing both connectivity and storage. Integrated on ASIC or in small FPGAs, these IP-cores cover the most popular CFA Bayer patterns, sensor bit-depths from 10 up to 16 bits and resolutions from 1Mpixels up to 100Mpixels.

TICO-RAW is the new RAW. It preserves access to the control over white balance, exposure and color grading with the world's best efficiency. “The continued use of regular RAW files means that the ultimate image quality can’t be maintained without creating monster-size files or using too much bandwidth”, explains Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX. With 10 times less bandwidth required and 10 times less storage needed compared with those of regular RAW, TICO-RAW offers an incredible speed and low complexity.

The new release completes the wide range of TICO-RAW IP-cores and software libraries available today.

All solutions are available now and more info can be obtained via the intoPIX sales team or by visiting the intoPIX booth at Vision 2021 in Stuttgart in October.

About TICO-RAW

Designed by intoPIX, TICO-RAW unleashes image sensor and traditional RAW data-flows thanks to an innovative processing and coding. The full power of the image sensor is preserved while reducing the bandwidth and storage needs. It offers high image quality and the capability to manage high resolution, high frame rate and high dynamic range workflows. TICO-RAW is perfect for applications such as Live IP production, Cameras, DSLR, Mobile devices, Automotive, Industrial Vision, Space and many more.

More info on our FPGA/ASIC IP-cores, CPU, GPU SDKs can be found here: www.intopix.com/tico-raw

TICO-RAW in a nutshell :

Support various RAW Color Filter Array (CFA) including RGGB from 1 to 200 MPixels

Microsecond latency thanks to a line based processing

Constant bit rate and Constant Quality modes

Extremely low complexity in ASIC or FPGA, High Speed in CPU or GPU

Lossless for human and machine vision applications

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality

More information on www.intopix.com





