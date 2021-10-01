Arasan announces its Total MIPI Soundwire IP Solution with the launch of its Soundwire PHY IP

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- October 1, 2021 -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for the IoT), mobile and automobile SoC's announces the immediate availability of its MIPI Soundwire PHY I/O IP. With this IP, Arasan now provides a Total IP solution for MIPI Soundwire in compliance with the latest Soundwire Specifications v1.2

MIPI SoundWire protocol is a simple, unified audio interface that has evolved to numerous markets, especially mobile applications to replace several high pin-count connections, allowing for scalability and flexibility, improved power consumption, and decreased latency. MIPI SoundWire is ideal for a wide range of devices such as personal computers, high-end cellphones, headphones, and hearing aids, ranging from low-cost, low-bandwidth peripherals to high-performance audio codec.

Arasan's Soundwire Phy v1.2 comprises PHY Host IP with 1 clock lane, 1 data lane and PHY Device IP with 1 clock lane, 3 data lanes. It seamlessly integrates with Arasan's Soundwire Host and Device Controller. Arasan's Soundwire PHY features a programmable delay for high-Z to driving data timing and for accommodation of time to enable Data output signal edge on Clock input, capability for both synchronous and self-timed turn off data output, one-shot with programmable pulse width for self-timed turn off data output. It supports 1.8V +/-10% supply for IOs and 0.8V +/-10% supply for core.

Arasan's Soundwire PHY I/O IP is silicon proven and immediately available for FinFET process nodes.

https://www.arasan.com/product/soundwire-phy/

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.





