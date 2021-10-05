intoPIX and Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA-based Lossless Compression Solutions at Vision 2021

400MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
Mont-Saint-Guibert – October 5, 2021 – intoPIX today announced its participation in the VISION show 2021 – October 5-7 – in Stuttgart. This year, intoPIX will debut its new solutions for machine vision based on the low power Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGA for embedded and machine vision applications from Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), including the new innovative JPEG XS extra small compression and the lightweight sensor compression TICO-RAW.
The Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGA used in the intoPIX solutions provides the low power image signal processing required to capture, transmit or store high-resolution images (from 2 to more than 100 Megapixels). They are adopted to replace uncompressed video pipelines, whether the stream is captured in monochrome, raw-Bayer or in color. A key advantage is the capability to compress video data with lossless quality, very low complexity and microsecond latency. Cameras, extenders, grabbers and servers are enhanced with new capabilities, while using less bandwidth, less storage and less power.
Mark Hoopes, director of industrial segment marketing at Lattice, said “Combining the intoPIX lightweight compression technologies with Lattice CrossLink-NX low power FPGAs is of great interest for our customers. intoPIX focus on image sensor and camera compression is complemented by Lattice’s expertise in low-power FPGAs. Lossless compression for machine and human vision is a must-have for smart factories and automotive applications”
About intoPIX
intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality
