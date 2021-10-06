Rambus Delivers CXL 2.0 Controller with Industry-leading Zero-Latency IDE
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Oct. 5, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced Compute Express Link™ (CXL) 2.0 and PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 controllers now available with integrated Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) modules. Delivering security at speed in CXL is critical to solving the bandwidth bottleneck in data center infrastructure. IDE monitors and protects against physical attacks on CXL and PCIe links. CXL requires extremely low latency to enable load-store memory architectures and cache-coherent links for its targeted use cases. This breakthrough controller with a zero-latency IDE, developed by the engineering team from newly-acquired PLDA, delivers state-of-the-art security and performance at full 32 GT/s speed.
“Successful enablement of CXL use models in data-intensive applications, such as memory sharing between processors and attached AI accelerators, requires security at ultra-low latency,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “Delivering controllers with zero-latency security is a testament of our ability to accelerate the development of CXL solutions through the recent acquisition of PLDA, and showcases our unique position to provide integrated interface and security IP solutions.”
The built-in IDE modules, now available in Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 controllers, employ a 256-bit AES-GCM (Advanced Encryption Standard, Galois/Counter Mode) symmetric-key cryptographic block cipher, helping chip designers and security architects to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection for traffic that travels over CXL and PCIe links. This secure functionality is especially imperative for data center computing applications including AI/ML and high performance computing (HPC).
Key features include:
- IDE security with zero latency for CXL.mem and CXL.cache
- Robust protection from physical security attacks, minimizing the safety, financial, and brand reputation risks of a security breach
- IDE modules pre-integrated in Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 controllers reduce implementation risks and speed time-to-market
- Complete CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 interconnect subsystems when controllers are combined with Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 PHYs
Rambus CXL 2.0 Controller with IDE
More Information:
For more information on the Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 controllers with integrated IDE, please visit our website:
CXL 2.0 Subsystem:
PCIe 5.0 Subsystem:
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- PLDA Announces CXL 2.0 Support in their XpressLINK Family of CXL Controller IP
- Denali and LeCroy Demonstrate Industry-Leading PCIe 2.0 Solutions at PCI-SIG Developers' Conference
- Avery Design Debuts CXL 2.0 System-level VIP Simulation Solution
- PLDA Announces a Unique CXL Verification IP Ecosystem, Delivering Robust Verification That Reduces Time-to-Design for CXL 2.0 Applications
- Synopsys Delivers Industry's First Integrity and Data Encryption Security IP Modules for PCI Express 5.0 and Compute Express Link 2.0 Specifications
Breaking News
- Marvell Extends Data Infrastructure Leadership with TSMC 3nm Platform
- OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps
- UMC Reports Sales for September 2021
- Rambus Delivers CXL 2.0 Controller with Industry-leading Zero-Latency IDE
- NeuroBlade Raises $83 Million in Series B Funding to Massively Accelerate Data Analytics
Most Popular
- Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering
- Mentor Graphics Optimizes the Mentor Embedded Inflexion UI for Use on ARM Mali GPUs
- GlobalFoundries Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
- Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
- Moore's Law Could Ride EUV for 10 More Years
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page