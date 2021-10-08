TSMC September 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 8, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2021 was approximately NT$152.69 billion, an increase of 11.1 percent from August 2021 and an increase of 19.7 percent from September 2020. Revenue for January through September 2021 totaled NT$1,149.23 billion, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues September 2021 152,685 August 2021 137,427 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 11.1 September 2020 127,585 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 19.7 January to September 2021 1,149,226 January to September 2020 977,722 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 17.5





