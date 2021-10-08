TSMC September 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 8, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2021 was approximately NT$152.69 billion, an increase of 11.1 percent from August 2021 and an increase of 19.7 percent from September 2020. Revenue for January through September 2021 totaled NT$1,149.23 billion, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|September 2021
|152,685
|August 2021
|137,427
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|11.1
|September 2020
|127,585
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|19.7
|January to September 2021
|1,149,226
|January to September 2020
|977,722
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|17.5
|
