Wi-Fi 802.11 ax + Bluetooth LE v5.3 + 15.4 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm ULL, available for immediate licensing for IoT applications.

October 13, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners Wi-Fi 802.11 ax + Bluetooth LE v5.3 + 15.4 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP Core with integrated PA in 22nm ULL is available for immediate licensing for the development of ultra-low power IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity chipsets. The RF IP core is fully compliant to WiFi IEEE 802.11 ax standard, IEE 802.15.4 standard & the Bluetooth LE (BLE) v5.3 standard, integrating all functional blocks including PA, transmitter, receiver, Frac-N frequency synthesizer, PMU & Interfaces. The RF IP Core is optimized for ultra-low power and very small die area for low-cost / low-power IoT applications such as wearables, logistics, smart home, smart lighting, sensors, appliances etc.

The RF IP Core WiFi ax sub section supports 20 MHz and 40 MHz Bandwidths SISO architecture with an integrated +17dBm PA. It can be expanded to MIMO architecture on request The RF IP Core 15.4 & BLE sub sections are switchable between 15.4 and BLE to support concurrent or switchable dual mode, transmitting at an output power of +10dBm

The BLE Radio shares its single RF pin with one of the low-band RF channels of the WiFi transceiver. RF AGC control of the common input stage gives priority to WiFi reception. Frequency planning of the LO generation ensures that there is no mutual interaction between the VCO signals.

Complimenting the BLE/15.4 Radio, there is a combo BLE + 15.4 MAC/Modem available which is designed to support switchable and concurrent modes. This is available as a drop-in IP for the SoC designs where, with simple changes in the interface, it can co-exist with WiFi Mac.

802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6, is all about more efficient use of the existing radio spectrum and more efficient traffic management, while retaining backward compatible & interoperability with 802.11/a/b/g/n/ac devices. Target Wake Time (TWT) is a key technology for IoT devices using negotiated policies based on expected traffic activity to specify a scheduled wake time for each client. Allowing 802.11ax IoT clients to sleep for hours for long battery life.

T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also include BLE v5.3 Controller, SW Stack & Profiles, ZigBee 3 Protocol Stack SW, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.2 RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm ULL, BLE v5.2 / 15.4 (0.5mm2) RF Transceiver IP Core in 40/55nm, NB-IoT/Cat M UE RF Transceiver IP Core in 40ULP, 5G RF Transceiver IP Cores, all can pe ported to other nodes and foundries as per the customer requirements.

