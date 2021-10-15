Semiconductor Industry Veteran Doug Ridge Has Joined CAST, Inc.

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — October 15, 2021 — Silicon intellectual property (IP) provider CAST, Inc. today announced that Dr. Doug Ridge has joined the company, filling the new position of Director of Business Development.

Ridge is a proven IP business and technology leader who has held positions at Allegro DVT, Amphion Semiconductor, eSilicon, and Altera Corp. He has hands-on experience in semiconductors and system-level solutions and has repeatedly built technical sales teams and developed and executed effective sales and marketing plans. His capabilities are international in scope, and his expertise includes understanding design team requirements and developing close relationships with customers, partners, and suppliers. Ridge holds Ph.D. and BE degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from The Queen’s University of Belfast and has authored over 25 published technical papers and contributed to numerous company publications and blogs.

“CAST is one of the oldest and most respected companies in the IP industry and has a stellar reputation for quality products and superb customer support,” said Ridge. “I have known the CAST team for many years, and am looking forward to working with them now as colleagues as we help more design teams worldwide gain the time to market and cost savings benefits that good silicon IP can bring.”

Based in Northern Ireland, Ridge will provide a further bridge to Europe for CAST while also developing new global business opportunities and working closely with the existing technical sales team. He will report to CAST’s CEO, Dr. Nikos Zervas.

“Doug has demonstrated a unique combination of understanding customer needs and building enduring relationships with both customers and partners,” said Zervas. “These attributes have been fundamental to CAST’s success over almost three decades, and I believe he is the perfect candidate to help us bring even better IP solutions to more customers in the years to come.”

Doug Ridge

About CAST, Inc.

CAST develops, aggregates, sells, and supports digital IP cores for ASICs and FPGAs. The product line includes compression algorithms, microcontrollers and processors, SoC security modules, interfaces for automotive and other applications, various peripheral devices, and other IP cores. Learn more at www.cast-inc.com, emailing info@cast-inc.com, or calling +1 201.391.8300.





