Precise-ITC to Exhibit at CEATEC 2021 ONLINE
October 19, 2021 -- Showcasing the Latest Ethernet&OTN IP Solutions for high-speed communication, automobile, datacenter, wireless/5G networks connectivity, AI, cloud computing, and optical transport networks (OTN).
The Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA: Satoshi Tsunakawa, Director and Chairman; also Representative Executive Officer, President, and CEO of Toshiba Corporation) is pleased to announce that CEATEC 2021 ONLINE will be held from October 19th (Tue.) to 22nd (Fri.) as an online exhibition. This will be the second year in a row for the exhibition will be held entirely online, and its content will be available on-demand until November 30.
CEATEC 2021 ONLINE will feature a total of 314 exhibitors participating in three exhibition areas: General Corporate Area, Society 5.0 Area, and Co-Creation PARK. Of these, 85 are international exhibitors from 20 countries/regions including those from Canada and Finland, and more. Moreover, 134 conferences and panel discussions will be held, a significant increase from the actual 81 conferences in 2020, including lectures and panel discussions on the topics of new normal, digital transformation, and key themes. CEATEC 2021 ONLINE aims to provide people of the world with a place to “see,” “hear,” “feel,” and “think” about future society and lifestyles to be realized by Society 5.0 and the latest technologies, and to achieve new co-creation for the future together with exhibitors and visitors. (www.ceatec.com)
At CEATEC 2021 ONLINE, Precise-ITC will exhibit the latest IP solutions including 1.6T, 800G, 400G, and 100G IP cores with ultra-low latency, power, and area that are highly optimized for high-speed communication, data center, and AI applications.
Exhibit Outline
|Exhibition
|CEATEC 2021 ONLINE
|Dates
|October 19 – 22, 2021 10:00-17:00 (Japan Time)
October 18 – 21, 2021 21:00-04:00 (EST)
|Venue
|https://online.ceatec.com/booth/3777
|Exhibits
|• Highly integrated multi-protocol cores
• High-speed Ethernet IP cores
• FiberChannel
• Mobile/5G wireless networks connectivity (CPRI/eCPRI)
• Optical Transport Networks (OTN) cores
• AES encryption cores
About Precise-ITC Inc.:
Founded in 2003, Precise-ITC is a leading full-service provider of network communication Intellectual Property (IP) core for ASIC and FPGA design. Their headquarter is in Ottawa, Canada, with sales offices in the USA, Canada, China, India, Israel, and Europe. Precise-ITC offers 3 lines of business including standard-based IPs, Network SoCs, and turnkey design services for ASIC and FPGA. Their IP products cover a wide range of off-the-shelf IP cores from 10M to 1.6T for applications in high-speed communication, automobile, datacenter, wireless/5G networks connectivity, AI, cloud computing, and optical transport networks (OTN). Precise-ITC’s Ethernet Package products offer one of the industrial’s highest density multi-channel and multi-rate MAC, PCS, FEC, and FlexE/FlexO SoC IP solutions.
For more information, please contact sales@precise-itc.com
