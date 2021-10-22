Vidatronic Joins the Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Ecosystem as an In-Kind Partner

Power Management, Analog and Security IP Available to the Incubator’s Portfolio Companies

Austin, TX, and Silicon Valley, CA October 22, 2021 - Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions, announces that it is now a member of Silicon Catalyst’s In-Kind Partner (IKP) ecosystem. Through this collaboration, Vidatronic is offering companies in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator their low-power FlexGUARD™ integrated power management and analog IP platform, which includes access to Vidatronic’s full silicon-proven IP portfolio.

Vidatronic’s FlexGUARD™ integrated power management and analog IP platform simplifies the design process with customizable analog IP for easier and more cost-effective integration. Leveraging Vidatronic’s silicon-proven IP will enable the portfolio companies to achieve unparalleled levels of performance, security, and reliability while minimizing cost.

“With nearly a decade of experience delivering advanced analog and power management IP solutions globally, we are excited for the opportunity to lend a hand to these new semiconductor start-ups and support them in achieving their innovative visions,” said Moises Robinson, Vidatronic President and Co-Founder. “Our FLEXGUARD™ Platform is ideal for semiconductor start-ups because it will allow them to very quickly generate the necessary analog and power management functions within their designs, getting them to market faster and with a degree of certainty in the quality of the circuitry they might not have otherwise, since this IP is already silicon-proven.”

The mission of Silicon Catalyst is to lower the capital expenses associated with the design and fabrication of silicon-based IC’s, sensors, and MEMS devices. For over seven years, the Silicon Catalyst partner ecosystem has enabled early-stage companies to build complex silicon chips at a fraction of the typical cost. Silicon Catalyst has created a unique ecosystem to provide critical support to semiconductor hardware start-ups, including tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs). The Portfolio Companies in the incubator utilize IKP tools and services including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development, tester access, and banking and legal services. Additionally, the startups can tap into the world-class Silicon Catalyst network of advisors and investors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vidatronic to our partner ecosystem,” said Paul Pickering, Silicon Catalyst Managing Partner. “Their wealth of experience and IP portfolio, spanning many different foundries and process nodes, all the way down to advanced FinFET technologies, has them well-poised to bring immense value to our portfolio companies. We look forward to seeing Vidatronic’s IP help our start-ups achieve silicon success and market growth in their target markets.”

To learn more about Vidatronic and their products, join them and visit their virtual booth at the 2nd annual Virtual Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™) Forum on November 17th.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s FlexGUARD™ Platform IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success. Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster with lower overall cost. For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon (including IP, MEMS & sensors), building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 600 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and we have admitted 40 exciting companies. Silicon Power Technology, our Chengdu Joint Venture, has admitted 28 additional startups in China. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions. The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

